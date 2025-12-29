Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Monday 29th December,2025 Z Jack December 29, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print The rising consumption of ultra processed foods is raising concerns among local health officials.Gailorn Browne has more in today’s special report. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ULTRA-PROCESSED-FOODS-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Annual Christmas Nine Mornings festival wraps upNext: Fisheries Minister announces major Sectoral transformation with emphasis on Blue Economy by 2028 Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Fisheries Minister announces major Sectoral transformation with emphasis on Blue Economy by 2028 Z Jack December 29, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Annual Christmas Nine Mornings festival wraps up Z Jack December 24, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Senior Health Officer urges strict hygiene practices for those handling wild meat Z Jack December 24, 2025
You must be logged in to post a comment.