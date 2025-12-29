Fisheries Minister announces major Sectoral transformation with emphasis on Blue Economy by 2028

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Conroy Huggins, has announced that by 2028 the entire fisheries sector will undergo a major transformation, with particular emphasis on the expansion of the Blue Economy.

Over the past three weeks, Minister Huggins and his team visited fisheries centres across mainland St. Vincent, engaging directly with fishers and assessing conditions on the ground.

According to Huggins, these consultations have played a critical role in shaping plans for the sector, with several projects set to be executed in 2026.

Huggins added that his ministry is committed to driving the sector forward and is proud to be pioneering these initiatives.

He highlighted that ongoing meetings, consultations, and engagement with stakeholders have been productive and expressed his eagerness to continue collaborating with fishers and other partners to ensure the sector’s sustainable growth.

