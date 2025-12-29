Minister of Tourism, Dr. Kishore Shallow has acknowledged the work carried out by the previous administration in establishing the Argyle International Airport and strengthening air access.

Shallow was speaking at a ceremony to welcome the inaugural flight of Delta Airlines, on December 20.

He noted that the current government intends to build on that foundation as it continues efforts to further develop and strengthen the aviation sector.

Dr. Shallow said he is excited about the opportunities to be derived through this partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Delta Airlines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related