Matters related to barriers and limited access to sexual reproductive health care were addressed at a Behaviour Change Workshop held recently at the NIS Conference Room.

The workshop was facilitated by the Build Back Equal project, which is a Canadian – funded project, UN-led initiative in the Caribbean (Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent) focusing on women’s economic empowerment, gender equality, and reproductive rights.

Speaking at the Forum, Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Kaschaka Cupid said that the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to foster a more health conscious population through sexual reproductive health Rights, which will stimulate educational practices among adults.

Liaison officer for Barbados and the OECS, representing the UNFPA,. De-Jane Gibbons said the training is a strategic step directly linked to the shared vision for a more resilient and equitable nation, a vision encapsulated and anchorage in the build back equal project.

The workshop also focused on gender based violence, increasing pregnancy rates, and social and economic stability of an individual.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related