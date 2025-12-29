Scores of Vincentians are transforming their outdoor spaces into vegetable gardens, as part of efforts to contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

This was made evident through the National Home Gardening Competition, spearheaded by the Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Ministry recently held its Prize Giving and Award Ceremony, where awards were presented in categories of Management of Crop, Mixed System (Crop & Livestock), Layout, Technology and Innovation, Sustainability and Highest Yield.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Colville King highlighted the benefits of backyard gardening.

The top three winners of the National Home Gardening Competition are Olivia Da Silva; Heather Stewart and Phyllis Antoine-Peters

Agricultural tools were distributed to each participant who took part in the competition.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related