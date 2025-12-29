PM Friday announces plans to relocate Beryl-affected Union Island residents who are stilling living on mainland
Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday has announced plans to relocate residents of Union Island who are still living in rented accommodation on mainland St. Vincent.
Speaking on Radio on Wednesday, Prime Minister Friday said the Government will provide housing in Union Island for those persons who were impacted by Hurricane Beryl.
Dr. Friday said the Government will also address the issue regarding students from Union Island.
