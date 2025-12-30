In the New Year, Vincentians will soon have another avenue through which they can access free professional counselling and therapy, mental health consultations and wellness assistance, to compliment that already being offered by the Ministry of Health.

This comes as the Non-Profit Organization Redroot SVG prepares to launch the Desrie J.K Richards Counselling and Wellness Centre on January 5th, 2026.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

