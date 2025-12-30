The Government’s focus remains on healthcare, not a new parliament building.

That declaration has come from Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday who was speaking on radio recently.

Prime Minister Friday said that given the country’s current financial constraints, building a new Parliament building is not a current priority. He said the government is instead focused on completing the Acute Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale.

Dr. Friday emphasized that government investments should focus on initiatives that directly affect citizens’ well-being.

Dr. Friday stressed that national priorities extend beyond monuments and buildings, highlighting the importance of implementing a National Health Insurance plan.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related