Nine Mornings Festival Chairman calls for continued support of the unique Vincentian celebration

Following the successful hosting of this year’s Nine Mornings Festival, Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Orande Bomani Charles, has urged Vincentians to continue to support the country’s unique cultural celebration.

He highlighted ongoing challenges with financial and human resources, noting the committee’s efforts to broaden support while encouraging rural communities to rally assistance wherever possible, to help offset costs.

Charles also addressed concerns over vandalism of the festival’s lighting displays, stating that measures are being considered to prevent future incidents.

He added that the committee is seeking individuals with the skills needed to enhance the staging and presentation of Nine Mornings across various communities.

