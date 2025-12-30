Minister of Fisheries describes the outlook for the Blue Economy and Fisheries as “amazing”

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Conroy Huggins has described the outlook for the Blue Economy and fisheries as “amazing”. The Minister has also highlighted plans to enhance and reconstruct fishing centers across the mainland and the Grenadines.

Minister Huggins expressed his excitement at the prospect of fishers, vendors, suppliers, and others in the industry benefiting significantly from the projects that are in the pipeline.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related