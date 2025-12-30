Public Health Department urges butchers to maintain proper hygiene standards for the rest of the season

The Public Health Department in the Ministry of Health is appealing to local butchers to ensure that all meat which they offer for sale is stored and kept in hygienic conditions, as the holiday season continues.

This appeal was made by Public Health Officer, Rhodesia Grant, who reminded butchers that food safety never takes a holiday.

Grant said the health of many Vincentians depend on the quality of meat offered for sale and consumed during the season.

She reminded Butchers to adhere to safety standards in the presentation, sale and storage of their meat.

