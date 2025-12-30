MPOC says all containers with personal effects and barrels were opened in time and available for Christmas

The Modern Port Operations Company said its staff was able to open all containers which arrived by the previous week, in time for Christmas and the contents were available for customers to clear their barrels and other personal effects.

Chief Executive Officer of the Modern Port Operations Company, Carl James said the Government’s Duty Free Concessions on Christmas Barrels started on November 11th and has been progressing very well so far.

James said while there were a few minor hiccups they were able to serve the public in an expeditious manner.

James said many people shipped their cargo early this year and an increased number of Vincentians were able to clear their barrels and other personal effects in a timely manner.

He said they continue to receive positive reviews from customers as well.

