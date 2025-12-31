Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Wednesday 31st December,2025 Z Jack December 31, 2025 Share This Article: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to print (Opens in new window) Print In today’s special report, we hear how the National Food Security Drive is helping families grow their own food, eat healthier, and reduce dependence on imports. Gailorn Browne has the story. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ZERO-HUNGER-FOOD-SECURITY-REPORT.mp3Like this:Like Loading...RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: MPOC says all containers with personal effects and barrels were opened in time and available for ChristmasNext: Police Investigating fatal stabbing of Villa-Fountain resident Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Ceremony held at Government House to swear in members of the Public and Police Service Commissions Z Jack December 31, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Governor General announces her decision to demit office in early January Z Jack December 31, 2025 Latest News News & Sports Police Investigating fatal stabbing of Villa-Fountain resident Z Jack December 31, 2025
