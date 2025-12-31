Police Investigating fatal stabbing of Villa-Fountain resident

Thirty nine year-old Brandon Child from Villa-Fountain was reportedly stabbed to death during an altercation at his home on Monday.

Police say on Monday evening, they responded to an incident at the residence of Brandon Child, an Engineer from Villa/Fountain.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation occurred at Mr. Child’s home, during which he sustained a single stab wound to the chest. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death as the investigation continues.

A suspect is currently in custody assisting the police with inquiries.

Anyone with information are urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department/ Major Crimes Unit at 784-456-1810 or Police Control at 784-457-1211.

