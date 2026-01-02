SVGTA to host Media Launch for Sailing Week 2026

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority will officially launch SVG Sailing Week 2026 with a media launch and signing ceremony on Tuesday, January 6, at the Bequia Plantation Hotel.

In a media release, Tourism officials say the 2026 edition will feature an expanded multi-island race schedule, enhanced onshore activities, and stronger regional partnerships, further positioning St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a premier Caribbean sailing destination.

The launch will include the signing of agreements with key partners, remarks from tourism officials, and a presentation outlining new features planned for the event. Media interviews and a question-and-answer session with organizers are also scheduled.

The release concludes that SVG Sailing Week is expected to attract regional and international sailors while boosting tourism and showcasing the country’s culture, marine assets, and island-to-island sailing experience.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related