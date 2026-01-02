Minister Bramble says NLA now has full responsibility for the Roseau Playing Field

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Area Representative for East Kingstown, Fitzgerald Bramble, announced that the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) has been charged with the responsibility of managing the Roseau Playground in Arnos Vale.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, the minister said renovations and improvements will be made to the facility to benefit the entire community, enhancing recreational opportunities and public spaces.

Minister Bramble urged residents to cooperate during the restructuring and renovation period, assuring that the project aims to provide a safer and more modern facility for everyone.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related