Health Ministry encourages women to begin 2026 with an HPV Test

The Ministry of Health is encouraging women to start 2026 with an HPV test, highlighting its role in early detection of cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers.

In a video shared on its official Facebook page, the ministry explained what HPV is a common virus spread mainly through sexual contact that can lead to cervical cancer along with the recommended age group for testing typically 25–65 and guidelines for timing the test: 2–3 days after sexual activity and seven days after a period.

Officials emphasized the importance of HPV DNA testing, which is more precise in detecting high-risk HPV types, and noted that women with negative results can safely be retested every five years.

The government began offering free HPV testing at pilot health clinics across the country in 2025, making early detection more accessible.

The campaign supports the country’s broader goal of eliminating cervical cancer, underscoring that regular screening and early detection can save lives.



Like this: Like Loading...

Related