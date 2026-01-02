Taiwan Embassy in SVG celebrates New Year with Flag-Raising Ceremony

On the first morning of 2026, the Embassy of Taiwan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines held its annual New Year’s Day Flag-Raising Ceremony.

According to a post on the Embassy’s Facebook Page, Ambassador Fiona Fan, joined by staff from the Embassy, the Technical Mission, and OECC, raised the national flag at dawn, praying for prosperity and continued strong relations between Taiwan and SVG.

In her remarks, Ambassador Fan highlighted Taiwan’s role as a responsible member of the international community amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

She emphasized close cooperation with democratic allies to uphold a rules-based international order and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region.

The year also marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and SVG, a milestone Ambassador Fan described as the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations.

She reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to “values-based diplomacy” and pledged to continue working hand-in-hand with the government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, aiming for a partnership that will flourish for generations to come.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related