Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday says the introduction of a National Health Insurance Scheme will be central to the future of healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, describing it as an investment with long-term returns for the country.

Speaking on radio recently, the Prime Minister said the proposed insurance system must work alongside the construction of the new hospital at Arnos Vale to strengthen access, affordability and sustainability in healthcare delivery.

Dr. Friday stressed that improving health outcomes will also require a stronger focus on preventive medicine, public education and early intervention, noting that keeping the population healthy is just as important as expanding medical facilities.

He added that basic health measures and long-term planning are critical to ensuring a resilient healthcare system capable of meeting the country’s future needs.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related