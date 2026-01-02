Vincentians urged to follow proper meat handling practices into the New Year

Senior Environmental Health Officer Ralph Williams has urged residents, butchers, and consumers to follow proper meat-handling practices following the Christmas and New Year celebrations to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Williams stressed that improperly handled, slaughtered, or stored meat can lead to serious sickness, and encouraged the public to observe basic meat safety guidelines, including keeping meat refrigerated, cooking it thoroughly, avoiding cross-contamination, and washing hands and utensils after handling raw meat.

He added that adhering to these guidelines will help ensure that meats remain free from harmful pathogens, keeping families healthy as the New Year begins.

