Fishers affected by Hurricane Beryl receives financial support

Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Conroy Huggins, has announced that fishers affected by Hurricane Beryl have finally received financial support more than a year after the storm.

Huggins said EC$250,000 was made available to assist the fishers, allowing them to participate in the first-ever VAT-free day in December 2025.

He expressed pride in providing the relief and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the fishing community.

