Minister Bramble outlines strategic reforms to enhance investment and diaspora contribution

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs; Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, has announced a renewed and strengthened policy focus aimed at advancing Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs.

This, as part of the Government’s broader strategy to promote sustainable national development and improve the lives of Vincentians at home and abroad.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information, this enhanced policy direction underscores the Government’s commitment to create an enabling environment for foreign investment, strengthening international partnerships, and deepening engagement with the Vincentian diaspora as key contributors to national growth.

In outlining this strategic approach, the Minister confirmed that major personnel changes are being made to enhance the Government’s ability to pursue and implement its policy.

As a result, the current Executive Director of Invest SVG, Mr. Glen Beache will be replaced.

In addition, the following foreign diplomats have been recalled:

Her Excellency Andrea Bowman, Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of China, Taiwan,

His Excellency Cenio Lewis, High Commissioner of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom,

His Excellency Ellsworth John, Ambassador of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to the Republic of Cuba,

Her Excellency Inga Rhonda King, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent and Grenadines to the United Nations, and

Mr. Rondy Mc Intosh, Consul General Consulate of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, New York, United States of America.

These changes will take effect by the end of February, at the latest.

The Minister emphasised that this approach is intended to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry and to align leadership and representation with the new policy priorities.

This coordinated approach is expected to enhance investor confidence, expand trade and investment opportunities for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and improve the contribution of the Vincentian diaspora to national development.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related