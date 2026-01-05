Foreign Minister Bramble says the Government of SVG Continues to monitor situation in Venezuela closely

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines said it continues to monitor closely the situation in Venezuela.

This is according to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Foreign Investment & Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble.

Delivering an official statement following the U.S Military action in Venezuela which resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Minister Bramble said both Venezuela and the United States are friends of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Bramble said the Government is in contact with this country’s Ambassador to Venezuela, His Excellency, Garrett Bynoe, who said, that all Vincentians are safe.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related