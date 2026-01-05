The New School Term commenced today, January 5th, 2026.

To mark the occasion, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information, Senator Hon. Lavern King extended warmest greetings to the nation’s students, educators, parents, and the dedicated support staff who form the backbone of the educational landscape across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Minister said the start of a term is more than a date on a calendar; it is a collective “reset” and offers a unique opportunity to refine habits, sharpen intellectual endeavours and recommit to the pursuit of excellence.

The Minister highlighted that as sporting activities come to the forefront, the country is reminded that true education transcends the traditional classroom.

The Minister reminded teachers and parents that their guidance, structure, and encouragement will be especially important during this period.

She noted that the nation enters this term mindful of the recent fire at Questelles Primary School and while such events test the country’s resolve, they also highlight the capacity of Vincentians for solidarity.

Minister King also reiterated that the continuity of learning and the well-being of the nation’s school communities remains the focus as she wished every stakeholder a safe, intellectually stimulating, and productive term.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related