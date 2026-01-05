The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the extension of the Support for Education and Training (SET) and Youth Empowerment Service (YES) internship programs for an additional three months into 2026.

Originally set to conclude in 2025, the internships will now continue until March 31, 2026. New applicants have until January 30, 2026, to submit their applications. Following the selection process, the new internships will begin in early April of 2026.

This extension aims to provide more opportunities for young people to gain valuable work experience and skills through these government-supported programs.

