The Non-Profit Organization Redroot SVG said one of its main objectives is to further educate Vincentians about Mental illnesses and end the negative stigma attached to these diseases.

This comes as the organization prepares to launch the Desrie J.K Richards Counselling and Wellness Centre this afternoon at 5pm at the Seventh Day Adventist Mission Conference Room

Founder of the Non-Profit Organization Redroot SVG, Phylicia Alexander said the Counselling and Wellness Centre will offer free professional counselling and therapy, mental health consultations and wellness assistance, to compliment that already being offered by the Ministry of Health.

Alexander said they want to ensure that Vincentians have a greater understanding of Mental Illnesses as anyone can be affected by these issues.

