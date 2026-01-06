In her final act, Outgoing Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan, offered advice to His Excellency, Stanley K. John encouraging him to lead with integrity, compassion, and a deep commitment to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Reflecting on her tenure, Dame Susan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as Governor General and highlighted the challenges, milestones, and support she received during her tenure.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related