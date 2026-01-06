The voice of Governor General, His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC was officially installed as this country’s 8th Governor General earlier today.

The ceremony, held at Government House, included the administration of the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office.

John brings a long and distinguished career in public service, having served as a Government Senator in 1983, an Opposition Senator from 1984 to 1989, and as Parliamentary Representative for East St George in 1998. He has also been Editor of The Star newspaper, Public Relations Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Labour Party, and Political Leader of the party from 1992 to 1994.

In addition to his political career, John serves as Chancellor of the Diocese of the Windward Islands, and was appointed Queen’s Counsel by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in February 2014.

