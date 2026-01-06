Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has emphasized the government’s commitment to accountability and performance within the public service, stressing that all public servants must fulfill their duties regardless of political or religious beliefs.

Speaking on radio recently, The Prime Minister made it clear that job security will be based on performance, noting that failure to carry out assigned responsibilities is a management issue, not a political one.

Dr. Friday further underscored that managers at all levels will be held accountable for ensuring staff under their supervision are functioning effectively, as the government seeks to deliver better service and value to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday also underscored the importance of creating opportunities for all citizens, especially those who have faced victimization in the past.

He emphasized a compassionate approach, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.

