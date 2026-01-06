Minister emphasizes economic and regional implications of ongoing situation in Venezuela
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, has emphasized the significant economic and regional implications of the ongoing situation in Venezuela for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
In a recent statement, Minister Bramble highlighted the country’s commitment to monitor the developments closely, while stressing that the government remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any potential impacts on the country and the wider region.
