Minister John underscores unwavering support for vulnerable communities

Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Hon. Shevern John, along with representatives from the Ministry of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, and Labour attended the annual church service on Monday to usher in the start of the new year.

The service was held under the theme ‘New Year, New Vision: Anchored in Faith, Advancing in Service.’

In her address, the Minister underscored the unwavering commitment of public servants to supporting vulnerable communities and preserving the nation’s heritage, reflecting a renewed vision for the year ahead.

