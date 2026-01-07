Former Governor General expresses full Confidence in new Governor General

Former Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan said His Excellency, Stanley K. John is a distinguished gentleman and she is confident that he will serve this country well as Governor General.

She made this statement while delivering remarks during yesterday’s official ceremony held to install His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC as this country’s 8th Governor General.

Dame Susan said John is no stranger to public life and will be a great Governor General.

Dame Susan said she has every confidence in His Excellency Stanley K. John , KC and he has her fullest support.

