Governor General pledges to be symbol of national unity for St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Governor General, His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC has given the commitment that he will work at all times to be a symbol of national unity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during his installation Ceremony held yesterday at Government House.

John said the country is off to a commendable start under the new Government and he appealed to Vincentians to work together.

John thanked his family for their continued support as he pledged to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to oversee the healing of the nation, following the recent General Elections.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related