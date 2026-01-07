Minister Stephenson says Traffic safety a top priority for relocated Questelles Government School Students

Work has already commenced to ensure traffic safety in close proximity to the Campden Park Community Centre where students from the Questelles Government School are housed temporarily following a recent fire at the School.

Parliamentary Representative for South Leeward and Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning Honourable Nigel Stephenson made this statement during a Thanksgiving ceremony which was held earlier this week.

Minister Stephenson said he is working with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to ensure that the traffic situation in the area is safe.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related