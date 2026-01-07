Prime Minister Friday expresses confidence in Governor General as Head Of State

The nation remains in good hands with His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC, as the Head of State.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday made this statement while delivering remarks during yesterday’s installation ceremony at Government House.

Prime Minister Friday said the Governor General has served Vincentians as an excellent Barrister and Solicitor and as a prominent and distinguished lawyer who represented many Vincentians.

Prime Minister Friday said John also served Vincentians as a Politician who always gave his best to his beloved country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related