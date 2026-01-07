The Barrouallie Secondary School is preparing to host a number of activities to observe its 55th Anniversary.

Deputy Principal of the school, Raffique Durham , told NBC News the institution is proud to have contributed to nation building over the past 55 years.

Durham said their activities which will be held under the theme “Honoring Our Heritage, Building the Future” will kick off with a School Pride March and Parade and Press Launch this Friday, January 9th.

Durham said the School Pride March and Parade is expected to commence at 9am.

He is also appealing to the public, alumni, parents, and supporters to demonstrate their school pride by wearing any Barrouallie Secondary School–branded shirt. Students are also encouraged to attend the march dressed in full school uniform.

