Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC has commended former Governor General, Dame Susan Dougan for her unwavering commitment to the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the commendation during yesterday’s ceremony which was held to officially install him as this country’s 8th Governor General. He offered thanks to Dame Susan Dougan for her service to the country as and wished her a peaceful and happy retirement.

