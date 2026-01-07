Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Godwin Friday has given the assurance to Governor General His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC that the Government will work unyieldingly to ensure a better life for all Vincentians.

The Prime Minister made this statement while delivering remarks during yesterday’s official ceremony held to install this country’s 8th Governor General.

Prime Minister Friday thanked the Governor General’s family of for allowing him to serve St. Vincent and the Grenadines in this new post and supporting his endeavors to working with the Government towards the country’s continued development.

Prime Minister Friday also thanked the people of St. Vincent for placing their trust in his administration.

He noted that with this continued love from the people, his administration will be able to achieve great things, in the interest of all Vincentians.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related