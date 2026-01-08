Plans for SVG Sailing Week 2026 to be unveiled early next week in Bequia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will officially unveil plans for SVG Sailing Week 2026 at a media launch and signing ceremony scheduled for Monday, January 12, at the Bequia Plantation Hotel.

The event will outline the vision, partnerships, and expanded scope of the country’s premier multi-island sailing competition, which is expected to feature an enhanced race schedule, elevated onshore activities, and stronger regional collaboration.

Organizers say the developments will further position St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a leading Caribbean destination for both competitive and cultural sailing experiences.

The launch will include an official signing ceremony with key partners, addresses from national and tourism officials, and a presentation detailing the 2026 event programme, including new multi-island components.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen sports tourism and increase international visibility for the destination.

