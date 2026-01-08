Prime Minister Friday highlights urgent need for expansion of SVG’s Marina Infrastructure

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has highlighted the urgent need to expand marina infrastructure across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Emphasizing how marinas can boost the local economy, the Prime Minister pointed out that well-equipped marinas not only attract leisure yachts but also encourage maintenance, repairs, and the purchase of local goods and services.

This strategic push, he notes, aims to revitalize the yachting industry and keep the economic benefits within the country.

