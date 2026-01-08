Commissioner Of Police pledges to continue lifting the standards of Policing in 2026

Commissioner of Police Enville Williams said the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force took decisive action against criminal activity in 2025, making it clear that lawlessness has no place in the country.

In a recent address, he noted that despite challenges and moments when public confidence was tested, the force strengthened its operations through improved training, higher investigative standards, and intelligence-led policing, an approach he says will continue throughout 2026.

Commissioner Williams underscored that beyond enforcement, the Police is invested in prevention and engaging thousands of young people through mentorship and outreach and he is calling for a stronger bond between the police and the public in 2026.

