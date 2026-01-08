Zero Hunger Trust Fund highlights far-reaching impact of the National Food Security Drive

Program Analyst at the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Shafique Sam, has highlighted the far-reaching impact of the National Food Security Drive.

In an interview with NBC News, Sam explained that this initiative has not only enhanced food access but also fostered a cycle of knowledge and support, with young people learning skills and giving back to their communities.

The National Food Security Drive, is an initiative led by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Farmers Support Company, and the then Ministry of National Mobilization.

