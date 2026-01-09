Minister Neptune appeals to the nation’s youth to believe in themselves
Senator and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Chieftain Neptune has appealed to the nation’s youths to believe in themselves and work towards bettering themselves.
Minister Neptune offered the words of advice during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.
Minister Neptune said his position allows him an even greater opportunity to guide the nation’s youth.
