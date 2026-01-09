Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning and Parliamentary Representative for South Leeward, Hon. Nigel Stephenson said the Government has already secured a brand-new bus which will be used to transport pupils of the Questelles Government School, whose classes had to be relocated to the Campden Park Community Centre.

He made this statement during a Thanksgiving ceremony which was held earlier this week, following last week’s fire.

Minister Stephenson said his Ministry will continue to work along with the Ministry of Education and other arms of the Government to ensure that teaching and learning at the Questelles Government School return to normalcy soon.

