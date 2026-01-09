An appeal has been made for Government and Opposition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to always work in the interest of Vincentians.

Governor General, His Excellency Stanley Kendrick John, KC made the appeal earlier this week during his installation Ceremony at Government House.

His Excellency Stanley John said the recent General Election results illustrate a clear mandate by the people in relation to the direction they want the country to go.

His Excellency Stanley John, KC also appealed to the Opposition to keep the Government accountable at all times.

