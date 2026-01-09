Project Coordinator of the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), Roxanne John said the newly retrofitted and expanded warehouse for the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), located in the Campden Park was completed with a loan from the World Bank to the tune of 4.5 million Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

John made this statement during a brief ceremony which was held on Wednesday for the handing over of the facility.

The warehouse will serve as NEMO’s primary storage facility for emergency supplies.

