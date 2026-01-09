Police Commissioner expresses thanks the public for working closely with the Police
The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has thanked the public for continuing to work closely with members of the local constabulary, as it redoubles efforts to ensure a peaceful and crime-free St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2026.
This statement was made by Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, in a recent address to the nation.
Commissioner Williams pledge to work even closer with the public for 2026.
