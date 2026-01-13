Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Northern Grenadines, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday has called on Vincentians to do their part to ensure the growth of the Sailing sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during Monday’s official launch of Sailing Week 2026, which runs from March 29th to April 6th.

Prime Minister Friday said while the Sailing Week has encountered a number of challenges over the years, there must be a balance between on-shore activities and the Regatta, to ensure the success and continuity of the festival.

