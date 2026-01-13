Sailing Week is a proud expression of Bequia’s history and culture.

This statement was made by Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid.

Minister Cupid said Bequia is a maritime community at heart and sailing is a way of life that define the people of the Grenadine Island.

Minister Cupid said as a multi-island state, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a responsibility to develop the country’s sailing sector and other maritime sports, especially for future generations.

