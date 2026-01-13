Taiwan donates 20,000 bags of rice and firefighting equipment to SVG

The Republic of China, Taiwan has made a substantial donation of 198 metric tons of rice, equivalent to 20,000 bags, alongside charitable items and a firefighter truck to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At today’s Handing over ceremony, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Hon. Shevern John said this donation comes at a critical time as the nation addresses ongoing economic and social challenges.

Minister John, emphasized that the rice will be distributed through established social assistance programs which play a vital role in ensuring food security for the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations, Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, emphasized the enduring partnership and shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

